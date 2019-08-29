New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday held a press conference and spoke on the current Kashmir scenario, a day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the media on the same.

Reiterating Malik’s stand on Wednesday that no hospital has reported insufficient supplies, or major injuries to civilians in any clash with the security forces, Raveesh Kumar today said, “Not even in one incident any hospital has reported a shortage of drug or of any disposable item. Not a single life has been lost, not a single bullet has been fired. There has been a gradual but positive improvement in the situation on the ground.”

For days now, reports have been doing the rounds that medical supplies have taken a hit and hospitals are the worst sufferers.

Speaking on Pakistan and its new rhetoric on Kashmir following its human rights minister writing a letter to the United Nations, Kumar said, “The letter is not even worth the paper on which it was written. Don’t want to give credence to it by reacting.”

In a seven-page letter, Mazari said an Indian Cultural Forum went on a fact-finding mission to Jammu and Kashmir between August 9-13 and highlighted serious shortages of medicine and other basic necessities there after the August 5 lockdown. The team also highlighted incidences of targetting of civilians with pellet guns, and cited the case of a Rising Kashmir graphic designer who reportedly received 172 pellet injuries.

Raveesh Kumar,MEA: We are aware that Pakistan uses terror as state policy and each time we have made them aware of our concerns.We have received info that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists.We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil. pic.twitter.com/h15Sxwq0tC — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

Kumar also said that New Delhi strongly condemns the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. “These are very irresponsible statements,” he said.

Reacting on reports that Pakistan is mulling options to shut its airspace for Indian flights entirely, Raveesh Kumar said, “What we understand is perhaps there were certain sectors which were temporarily closed, there have been NOTAM (A notice to airmen) which were issued that too for a certain period. There has been no statement from Pakistan confirming closure of airspace.”