New Delhi: On Monday, India saw the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578. Out of the 578 people, who contracted the infection, 151 of them have recovered or migrated. Amid the spike in Omicron cases, a Delhi hospital doctor has informed that the patients who have recovered from the infection have recuperated without the use of oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir, or a ventilator.Also Read - Omicron Will Spike Covid Cases 'Much Higher', Warns Top US Scientist Dr. Fauci

Speaking to the media, Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital said, “Majority of the patients who have come to us were either asymptomatic or had minor symptoms. All the patients are recovering, not a single patient needed oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir or ventilator.” He added, “So far 51 Omicron patients have come to LNJP hospital, out of which 40 patients have been cured and discharged. 11 are currently being treated here.” Also Read - Covid-19 Surveillance, Containment Guidelines Extended Till January 31 Amid Rising Omicron Cases

To curb the spread of Omicron cases, the national capital and several other states including Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Assam and Karnataka have imposed night curfew beginning today. The 578 Omicron cases that have been detected across 19 states and UTs have Delhi topping the list with 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41. Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Nears 600-Mark; Delhi Tops The List With 142 Cases, Night Curfew From Tonight | Key Points

Earlier in the day, the Centre also issued a fresh advisory to all States and UTs amidst initial signs of a surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of Omicron variant in different parts of the country.

In the advisory, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said States and Union Territories may consider imposing need-based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season. Asking States and UTs not to let the guard down, he emphasized that there should be continued focus on the five-fold strategy — Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behavior to avoid the possibility of surge in COVID-19 cases, especially keeping in view the new Variant of Concern (VOC).

He asked the States and UTs to refer to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order issued for ensuring implementation of the measures as conveyed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on December 21. “The country has witnessed an overall decline in active cases. However, the new variant, Omicron is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta VOC, and is posing a new challenge for the Covid containment measures,” the communication said.