New Delhi: Facing intense criticism over last week's hooch tragedy in the state, including by MPs from his own party-Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday visited Tarn Taran to meet family members of the victims, in what is his first outing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to media, he said, "All those found guilty will be punished. Not a single person will be spared. A special prosecutor has been appointed and an investigation into the matter is underway".

Notably, with over 80 out of 113 deaths thus far, Tarn Taran is the worst-hit among the three districts where the tragedy started last Wednesday; the other two districts are Gurdaspur’s Batala and Amritsar.

Also on Thursday, 135 more people were arrested in connection with the case, taking the number of those arrested thus far to over 170.

Facing intense scrutiny, the Chief Minister has ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to charge those directly involved in the case with murder.

Also, the state government has set up two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) to probe the case.