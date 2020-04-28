New Delhi: A day after Delhi High Court order revealed that India was paying double the rates for COVID-19 test kits from China, the government clarified that not a single rupee will be lost to Chinese firms as the payments for the faulty supplies have not been made yet and the orders have been cancelled after quality issues. Also Read - As Coronavirus Cases Cross 28,000-Mark, Schools, Malls, Public Transport Likely to Remain Shut Beyond May 3

COVID-19 test kits made by two Chinese companies Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics have been found 'under-performing' by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the government said. It has also asked states and hospitals to stop using the kits made by the two companies.

"The ICMR followed the due process to finalise tenders for the purchase of rapid testing kits, based on sensitivity and specificity. When complaints from the field arose, ICMR reacted promptly and cancelled the orders. No payment was made to the vendors. No payment has been made by the ICMR to the companies whose testing kits were found to be faulty," Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal told media.

Furthermore, the ICMR said that it tried to procure the kits directly from the Wondfo company in China, but due to the terms and conditions regarding guarantee of the product and 100 per cent advance payment, it decided to procure the kits from Wondfo’s exclusive distributor for India which quoted an all inclusive price for FOB (logistics) without any clause for advance.