‘Not a third front, it’s the first front’: Chandra Shekhar Aazad, AIMIM launch Samajik Parivartan Morcha for UP polls

Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM form the Samajik Parivartan Morcha for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, naming Aazad as CM face.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/not-a-third-front-its-the-first-front-chandra-shekhar-aazad-aimim-launch-samajik-parivartan-morcha-for-up-polls-8544200/ Copy

Owaisi's AIMIM, Chandrashekhar Aazad's ASP form alliance for 2027 UP Assembly polls (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant development ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2026, Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM formally launched the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ alliance on Thursday. Naming Aazad as their Chief Ministerial face, Aazad firmly dismissed labels calling the coalition a “Third Front,” asserting instead that it represents the “First Front” dedicated to uniting oppressed, marginalized, and exploited communities. Addressing a joint press conference, the newly formed alliance said that it aims to challenge established political equations across the state.

Asserting that the alliance is strong, he said that the front will become an “even more powerful platform for those who are oppressed, helpless, victimised, and exploited”.

‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ alliance attacks CM Yogi

In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said: “Those who don’t have political power (in Uttar Pradesh), even if they form a major section of the population, are being subjected to atrocities; encounters and bulldozers are being used to bring down their houses.”

“Those who had promised to bring the marginalised to the mainstream, despite being elevated as MLA, MP, Chief Minister and Prime Minister, have not done anything for this section. The governments kept changing and even made several announcements, but even today the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ is far from receiving the basic facilities, including better schools and hospitals,” Aazad added, as per a report by PTI news agency.

What Azad Samaj Party chief said on BJP-led government?

Criticising the BJP-led government in the state, the Azad Samaj Party chief said: “Parents who struggled against the system, often taking on debt, to educate and raise their children now see those very educated young people suffering the brunt of unemployment. There is no one to look after them. And if anyone dares to raise their voice or fight for their rights, they are met with the government’s heavy-handedness, facing legal cases and police batons.”

The Lok Sabha MP also referred to the Yogi government’s directive, which declared individuals associated with organisations advocating violent changes to the existing social system, as ineligible for appointment to government jobs.

“The truth is, we are denied justice both in life and in death,” Aazad stated.

Targeting the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, he said: “Many promised to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party. We waited through 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024. Yet, the BJP has not been removed; instead, it has only grown more powerful.”

(With inputs from agencies)