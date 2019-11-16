New Delhi: After Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to apologise for supporting the slogan ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’, Kejriwal brought his attention to the alarming levels of pollution in the national capital.

Emphasising on the need to work together for bringing down pollution levels, Kejriwal requested Javadekar not to do politics at this time. Voicing out his concern at the growing pollution, Kejriwal also asked support from the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“Sir, this is not a time to do politics but to remove pollution together; all of us governments should work together to provide relief to people. The Government of Delhi and the people of Delhi together are doing all that is in our hands. Sir, we need your support,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Prior to that, Javadekar had tagged Kejriwal in a tweet that read, “Who have supported the slogan ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’. They should also apologize”.

सर, ये वक़्त राजनीति करने का नहीं बल्कि मिलकर प्रदूषण दूर करने का है हम सब सरकारों को मिलकर लोगों को प्रदूषण से राहत दिलवाने पर काम करना चाहिए। दिल्ली सरकार और दिल्ली के लोग मिलकर वो सब कर रहे हैं जो हमारे हाथ में है। हमें आपका सहयोग चाहिए सर। https://t.co/HljAFz8EyG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded at 500, in the severe category Saturday morning.

Notably, Delhi and its adjoining areas are reeling under alarming pollution levels for the last couple of weeks due to many reasons.

The Delhi government has time and again blamed the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana for continued stubble burning, which it said is bringing pollution to the capital.

On Friday, the Supreme Court also reprimanded the Delhi government over the deteriorating situation. “Delhi is suffering badly, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is almost 600 even today. How do people breathe?” the Supreme Court asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.