New Delhi: After facing criticism for waterlogged roads following rains in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that civic agencies were busy fighting Coronavirus, adding this was not the time to play blame game. He also asserted that efforts were being made to clear out the water at the soonest. Also Read - COVID Vaccine News: AIIMS to Begin Human Trials of India's 1st Indigenous Corona Vaccine Covaxin From Next Week

“This year, all agencies, be it Delhi government or MCD, were under corona control. They had many difficulties due to Karona. This is not the time for blame game. Everyone has to fulfill their responsibilities together. Wherever water is filled, we will try to remove it immediately,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi, Now COVID Negative, to Donate Plasma Today

“Waterlogging has been removed from the Minto Bridge. Since this morning, I was in contact with agencies and was monitoring the process of removing water from there. We are keeping an eye on more such places in Delhi. Wherever water is collected, it is being pumped immediately,” he added in another tweet. Also Read - One Million Coronavirus Cases: India's Recovery Rate Far Better, Only 0.35 Patients on Ventilator, Says Health Ministry

Earlier in the day, a senior citizen lost his life after he apparently drowned under water in a road which got waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the national capital and its surrounding areas today morning.

In a statement today, the Delhi Police said, “Person identified as Kundan, about 60 years old, was driving towards CP (Connaught Place) this morning. He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through waterlogged underpass, but apparently couldn’t succeed. Seems he died of drowning. No external injury marks. Inquest proceedings u/s 174 CrPC on.”

Further, a bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) also got stuck under the Minto Bridge due to waterlogged roads. Passengers of the bus were rescued by personnel of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). But, no injury among those of who were on board the DTC bus have been reported so far.