Not Afraid of Jail, Will Keep Asking Questions, Says Rahul Gandhi After Disqualification As Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed the media for the first time after disqualification and said he was not afraid and did not care about disqualification or being jailed. “I am not afraid and I don’t care about being disqualified for life or being jailed. I will keep doing my work and will keep questioning PM Modi and Adani’s ties,” he said.

He said he is not interested in anything but the truth. “I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this,” he added.

Saying that the democracy in the country is under attack, Rahul said he is “not scared to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group”.

Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/qB7AGB1jME — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

“My voice is being suppressed,” Rahul Gandhi said and claimed that he spoke to the Speaker against the false accusations made by four ministers but was not allowed to speak.

“I will not stop asking questions about whose money is the Rs 20,000 crore that has come out from shell companies,” he added.

The Congress leader further said that he is here to defend the voice of the nation, adding: “I am not scared of prison sentence disqualification and others I am not that type of person and they do not understand me.

“I am not going to back down and will be on the principle.” Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified as member of Lok Sabha a day after conviction in the 2019 “Modi surname” defamation case.

The Gandhi scion who represents Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of Representation of the People’s Act.

Rahul was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

Rahul was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.