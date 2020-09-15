On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed parliament on the border tension with China and said that India will not tolerate any changes to status quo on the Ladakh borders. The defence minister assured the House that India is ready to deal with any situation at the Line of Actual (LAC) control. Also Read - China's Attempts to Unilaterally Alter Status Quo a Violation of Past Agreements: Rajnath Singh Tells Parliament

Soon after his statement, members of the Opposition Congress demanded Speaker Om Birla initiate a discussion on Singh's remarks. When their demands were not met, they staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha as a mark of protest.

Congress, which had long been pressing for a discussion on the ongoing standoff with China, walked out after not being able to question the Defence minister on his stance. Many were aggrieved as they were not allowed to speak on such a crucial issue in the Lok Sabha.

Why is the government running away from a debate if it believes all is well on the Line of Actual Control,” a Congress leader asked, as reported by India Today.

Reacting to the matter, Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said, “During the 1962 war, Atal Bihar Vajpayee had demanded a discussion on the ongoing war and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had agreed to hold a two-day discussion in Parliament.”

However, the party said that they will continue to seek a debate on the India-China issue.

In his statement, Rajnath Singh said, “I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India’s sovereignty and integrity,” Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

He said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between remains unresolved.