New Delhi: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar on Rs 50,000 bond in connection with Saradha ponzi scam case. While pronouncing the judgement, the court said that this is not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation.

The bench of Justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta further asked Kumar to present himself before the Central Bureau of Investigation whenever they summoned him for questioning relating to the multi-crore scam probe. At the same time, the court asked the probe agency to give a 48-hour notice to Kumar whenever they want to question him.

Following today’s order, the CBI will now move the Supreme Court for custodial interrogation of Kumar.

Backdrop

On September 21, Kumar suffered a setback when the Alipore District and Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Prior to that, the CBI had moved a petition for issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant against Kumar in the Alipore court, which disposed it off saying the former Kolkata Police Commissioner could be arrested by the CBI in accordance with law if it felt that it was required.

The court had earlier given Kumar interim protection on May 30 and then extended it multiple times till the Calcutta High Court withdrew the protection on September 13.

Kumar, the then Commissioner of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, is accused of destroying evidence related to the scam. He was heading the special investigation team (SIT) set up by the state government in 2013 that probed the scam.

