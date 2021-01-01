New Delhi: On a day when the farmers threatened to intensify their protest against the farm laws further if their demand are not met on January 4, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said he is hopeful of positive outcome on the day when he meets the priotesters for next round of talks. However, he refrained from predicting whether the seventh round of talks will be the last one, saying he is not an ‘astrologer’. Also Read - Farmers To Hold Tractor March on January 6 If Government Fails To Take Decision In Their Favour In Next Meeting

“I cannot say for sure now. I am not an astrologer. I am hopeful that whatever decision would be arrived at (in the meeting) will be in the interest of the country and of the farmers,” he said. Also Read - With Bonfire and Camaraderie, How Farmers at Delhi's Singhu Border Welcomed 2021

Speaking to news agency PTI, the Union minister said that the last meeting held on December 30, 2020, happened in a cordial atmosphere and there is a possibility of positive results in the interest of farmers and of the country’s farm sector at the next meeting. Also Read - Centre-Farmers’ Meet Ends on Positive Note, Demand to Repeal Farm Laws Remains Deadlocked | Key Points

Talking about farmer unions sticking to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws and rejecting the government’s proposal to suggest alternatives, Tomar said: “We will see.”

Six rounds of talks between the government and nearly 40 protesting unions have so far failed to end the agitation on various Delhi borders for over a month by thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Some common ground was reached in the last meeting on Wednesday on two demands — decriminalisation of stubble burning and continuation of power subsidies — but no breakthrough has been reached so far on the two main demands of the protesting farmers — repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of MSP procurement system.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms and aimed at increasing farmers’ income, but protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Protesting farmer unions have, however, upped the ante ahead of the meeting by threatening to intensify their agitation if the government does not agree to their main demands for the repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee to MSP.

Separately, protesting union leaders said at the Singhu border that only five per cent of the issues raised by them have so far been discussed in meetings with the government.

They warned that if the January 4 meeting fails to end the deadlock, they will announce dates for shutting all malls, petrol pumps in Haryana.

Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will also move towards the national capital, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said.

Another leader Yudhveer Singh said that a tractor march will be held on January 6 if no concrete decision is taken in the next round of talks.

(With inputs from PTI)