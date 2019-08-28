New Delhi: A group of Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday filed a petition to the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of media reports that a law student from SS Law College in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has gone missing from her hostel.

They said they didn’t want another “Unnao case” to happen. Parents of the missing girl had filed a missing complaint with the police earlier, and had blamed college director & BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand for it.

Last week, the girl had sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a video. Though she did not name anyone in the video, her father made a written a complaint against Chinmayanand who is also the director of the college management.

In her video which she shared on social media, the girl had said that the former BJP MP was threatening to eliminate her and her family because she had evidence that could land him in trouble. “I am (name withheld) from Shahjahanpur and am pursuing LL.M from SS College. A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with (my) life. I have all the evidence against him. I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family,” the law student had said in the video, which was posted on social media on August 23.

“Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, district magistrate and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him. I request you all for justice,” she added. The woman seemed to be sitting in a car while recording the video.

It must be noted that the senior lawyers drew parallels with the Unnao case because there also, the aggrieved woman was against a senior BJP political, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. She alleged rape and tried self-immolation. Within days of her attempt, her father was arrested and he died in custody.

The woman also met with a near-fatal accident only last month in which she lost both her aunts who were with her in the car when a truck collided with it. As of now, she and her lawyer are on life support in Delhi and Sengar is in jail.