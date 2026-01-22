Home

News

Not Delhi or Mumbai, THIS city in India is number one in womens safety, see the full list

Not Delhi or Mumbai, THIS city in India is number one in women’s safety, see the full list

Bengaluru has emerged as the safest and most favourable city for women in the country, according to the fourth edition of the report 'Top Cities for Women in India' by workplace culture consulting firm Avatar Group.

Not Delhi or Mumbai, THIS city in India is number one in women's safety, see the full list

A new report has been released regarding the safest cities for women in India. This report clearly identifies which cities are at the forefront in terms of women’s safety, career growth, and living freedom. Significantly, even major cities like Delhi and Mumbai failed to secure the top positions. Instead, cities from South India have emerged victorious in this report. So, let us now tell you which Indian city, other than Delhi and Mumbai, is number one in women’s safety and which cities are included in the entire list.

Bengaluru becomes the safest city for women

According to the fourth edition of the report, Top Cities for Women in India, by workplace culture consulting firm Avatar Group, Bengaluru has been ranked as the safest and most favorable city for women in the country. Bengaluru received a city inclusion score of 53.29. Women here not only feel safe, but also enjoy better career opportunities and work-life balance.

Chennai in second place

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Chennai ranked second on the TCWI list. According to the report, Chennai performed well on social metrics such as safety, public service, transport, health, and education. Women’s economic participation and a safe environment consistently rank the city highly.

Pune and Hyderabad also in the top-5

Pune ranked third in the report, while Hyderabad ranked fourth. Both cities ranked housing, employment, participation, and industry support as essential for women. Hyderabad, in particular, ranked better in terms of jobs and workplace representation for women.

Mumbai included in the top five

Mumbai is certainly among the top five in this list, but it ranks fifth. According to the report, while employment opportunities are abundant in Mumbai, expensive living standards and infrastructure remain challenging for women.

Only Gurugram is included from NCR

Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are plentiful in jobs, but they lag behind in security, affordability, and mobility. In a report by workplace culture consulting firm Avatar Group, only Gurugram from the NCR ranked among the top 10 cities, ranking sixth this time. However, Gurugram has jumped three places compared to last year.

Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore are also included in the list.

Kolkata ranked seventh on the list, performing well in terms of safety. Ahmedabad ranked eighth, where skill development and industrial support for women were considered strong. Coimbatore also secured tenth place, where initiatives like streetlight audits have made late-night work and travel safer.

How is the ranking decided?

The report covers 125 Indian cities and ranks them based on their City Inclusion Score. The City Inclusion Score is divided into two components: the Social Inclusion Score, which considers parameters such as safety, livability, health, and women’s empowerment. The Industrial Inclusion Score considers jobs for women, women-friendly companies, and career support.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.