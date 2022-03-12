Coronavirus Latest Update: Even as various studies have suggested that COVID fourth wave will not hit the country and India might be entering an endemic stage, experts on Saturday asserted that this is still too early to claim that. Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society, said that a lot depends on future coronavirus variants and hence all need to be ‘watchful’. He said it is not right to declare that the country is done with the COVID pandemic.Also Read - Study Reveals How Exercise Might Help in Treating Long Covid-19 That Led to Diabetes And Depression

“We should still wait to call the Covid pandemic has reached its endemic stage. A lot depends on future variants & things might go downhill, we should be watchful. We can’t declare that we’re done with the pandemic: Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society Also Read - Big Relief For Passengers: Indian Railways To Resume Providing Line, Blankets, Curtains Inside Trains Now

We should still wait to call the Covid pandemic has reached its endemic stage. A lot depends on future variants & things might go downhill, we should be watchful. We can't declare that we're done with the pandemic: Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society pic.twitter.com/1CnBjXevDq — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Also Read - Odisha to Conduct Summative Assessment-II Exams of Class X Students From April 29 in Offline Mode. Check Details

At present, several studies are being carried out to understand how future variants may arrive. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has time and again pointed out that Omicron will not be the last variant of concern and the next variant will be much fitter than what will all have seen earlier.

About the future variants, studies have proven that they might be as lethal as Delta and at the same time, they might be as transmissible as Omicron. At the same time, other studies have pointed out that it might evolve from animals.

As several studies suggested that the next COVID variant might transmit from animals, the WHO pointed out that steps need to be taken to ensure that coronavirus does not transmit from animals to humans.

Issuing a warning regarding the same, WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove said, “We must all take steps to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and reduce the risk of transmission between animals and humans.”

Coronavirus updates: India Saturday recorded its lowest single-day rise in Covid infections since May 12, 2020 as 3,614 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 4,29,87,875 infections, even as the number of active cases dipped to 40,559, the Union Health Ministry said. The death toll due to the viral disease went up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities. The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.