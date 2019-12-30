New Delhi: “Nobody needs to prove a link between NPR and NRC,” said Janata Dal (United) leader and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday as he challenged party interim president Sonia Gandhi over her silence on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a scathing attack at Gandhi, while speaking to news agency ANI, Kishor said, “Taking part in dharnas, demonstrations – that is all legitimate and valid, but why there is not even a single official statement coming from the Congress president on the issue is something beyond understanding.”

Kishor asserted that it is the responsibility of the Congress president or the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to ask all the chief ministers of Congress governed states to declare their rejection to implementation of NRC.

“More than 10 chief ministers, including the ones in the Congress, have said they will not allow NRC in their states. In other regional parties like those led by Nitish Kumar, Naveen Babu, Mamata didi or Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief ministers are serving as the head of the parties. In the case of the Congress, the chief ministers are not the final decision-makers, and the CWC is the highest decision-making body,” he stated.

Slamming Congress chief over negligence, Kishor said that the party should have amended the so-called “unconstitutional” Citizenship Act of 2003 back when it had the power between 2004 and 2014, instead of raising slogans against the amendment now.

Prashant Kishor also showed disapproval of Home Minister Amit Shah’s explanation that there was no link between National Population Register (NPR) and the NRC.

“Nobody needs to prove a link between NPR and NRC, documents speak for themselves and they state that NPR is the first step of NRC. This debate is linked to Citizenship Amendment Bill of 2003, during which, it was defined that after NPR, if govt wishes, they can do NRC,” he said.

Kishor’s comments come as the entire nation has been enraged over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as NRC. The former Congress advisor had targetted the party earlier as well for not addressing the matter publicly and joining protests on the streets.