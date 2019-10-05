New Delhi: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday asserted that not every Kashmiri should be seen as an ‘anti-national’ or a separatist and that Article 370 was abrogated to ensure a dignified living for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on the abrogation of Article 370, the senior BJP leader said that the 72-year-old special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a ‘cancer’ which was removed by the Narendra Modi government in just 72 hours.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Not every Kashmiri is anti-national, not every Kashmiri is a separatist. He’s like you and me. We abrogated Article 370 because we wanted to give development rights, political rights and right to dignified living to all people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He further said, “Now Jammu and Kashmir has become an integral part of India. It’s like any other state in the country. Two union territories have been created. Ladakhis are very happy, they’re rejoicing as it had been a long-pending demand for them.”

He added that in Jammu and Kashmir, people of Jammu are happy as they have now been fully integrated with the rest of the country. He, however, admitted that there issues in the Kashmir Valley, which, he said, will be taken care of.”

Ram Madhav also rubbished as ‘propaganda’, allegations that thousands of people have been arrested in the region and said that only around 200 leaders are in preventive detention, which is a normal law and procedure and does not amount to human rights violation.

He reiterated that those under preventive detention have been provided with ‘good facilities’ in five-star hotels.

The Kashmir Valley has been under security lockdown for more than two months. On August 5, in an unprecedented move, the government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the region, which was further bifurcated into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.