New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lashed out at China after three Indian Army personnel were martyred in violent clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley last night, remarking that ‘it’s not a fair game that Indian soldiers are being killed every few days defending the country’s borders’. Also Read - ‘Don’t Cross Borderline’: China Urges India to Abide by Relevant Agreement on Ladakh Matter

He tweeted: “The happening in the Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders.” Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Eye For an Eye, Tooth For a Tooth - How Tensions Between India And China Escalated | SEE Map

The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2) Also Read - Ladakh Clashes: 'Casualties on Chinese Side as Well,' Suggests Beijing's Official Mouthpiece — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020

Further calling on the government to take some ‘stringent measures’, he added, “Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief.”

It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief. (2/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020

Notably, the Punjab Chief Minister has served in the Army, as the prefix ‘Captain’ in his name suggests. He served in the Army from June 1963 to December 1966, also participating in the 1965 war with Pakistan.

His tweets come in the wake of the Army announcing that a Colonel and two jawans were martyred in physical clashes with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Galwan Valley last night.

China, meanwhile, is yet to come clear on the number of casualties/injuries it has suffered. There are, however, reports that the PLA troops, too, have suffered casualties.