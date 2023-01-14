Home

‘Not Found’: Isro Report On ‘Joshimath Land Sinking’ Goes Missing From Govt Website

The report had pointed out that the land in Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in just 12 days between 27 December and 8 January. It further claimed that the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm.

ISRO releases images of land subsidence in the sinking town of Joshimath

ISRO report on Joshimath: A report by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Joshimath’s land subsidence has gone missing from National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)-a government-run website. Based on images taken by Cartosat-2S satellite, the ISRO-NRSC report clearly showed the slow and rapid land subsidence in Joshimath since April 2022. Which is now no longer available in the public domain. When one clicks on www.nrsc.gov.in, it takes the user to ‘Not Found’ page.

“The requested URL/sites/default/files/pdf/Announcements/Joshimath_landslide_11Jan2023.pdf was not found on this server,” it read.

What Did ISRO’s Report on Joshimath Say?

The report had pointed out that the land in Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in just 12 days between 27 December and 8 January. It further claimed that the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm.

“The region subsided around 5 cm within a span of a few days and the aerial extent of subsidence has also increased. But it is confined to the central part of Joshimath town,” National report Sensing said.

It said a subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape was identified – tapered top and fanning out at the base. The report noted that the crown of the subsidence was located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metres.

The images show the Army Helipad and Narsingh Temple as the prominent landmarks in the subsidence zone that spans the central part of Joshimath town.

Following the report went public, fear loomed among the locals. The District Disaster Management Authority said 25 more families were evacuated yesterday, taking the total number of such families to 185.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times has reported that the Central government has refuted the theory that land sinking in Joshimath is related to the NTPC’s hydropower project.

NDMA Says ‘Don’t Share Details Publicly’

The National Disaster Management Authority has barred government institutions from interacting with the media and sharing data on social media regarding ground subsidence. It said the organisations’ “own interpretations” of data are creating confusion.

“It is observed that various government institutions are releasing data related to the subject matter in social media platform, and also they are interacting with media with their own interpretation of the situation. It is creating confusion not only among affected residents but also among citizens of the country,” the NDMA letter said, adding that the issue was highlighted during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister on January 12.

Pointing out that an expert group has been formed for assessment of ground subsidence at Joshimath, the disaster management agency requested several institutions, including ISRO, to “sensitise their organisation” about this matter and refrain from posting anything on social media platforms until the final report of the expert group is released by it.