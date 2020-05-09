New Delhi: The Centre is not getting expected support from West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrant workers to reach the state and it may further create hardship for the labourers, Shah said in a letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Mamata Govt Only Bringing Back Stranded Migrants From a Specific Community, Alleges Bengal BJP

The home minister said not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is “injustice” to the migrant workers from the state. Also Read - 'Give up COVID-19 Data Cover up Operation', WB Governor Accuses Mamata of Hiding Actual Figures of Cases in State

Referring to the ‘Shramik Special’ trains being run by the central government to facilitate transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, the home minister said in the letter that the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants workers to reach home.

Shah said migrant workers from West Bengal are also eager to reach home and the central government is also facilitating the train services.

“But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them,” Shah wrote.