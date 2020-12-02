New Delhi: In a major relief for West Bengal’s ruling’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), rebel former minister Suvendu Adhikari who quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet last week has decided that he will not be resigning. The change of mind came after TMC top brass held a high-level meeting with the disgruntled party heavyweight in a bid to iron out differences within the incumbent formation. Also Read - CBI Raids 40 Places Across 3 States In Connection With Illegal Coal Trade

The closed-door meeting was held amongst Adhikari, Trinamool’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee, party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay, veteran MP Saugata Roy and strategist Prashant Kishor at a building in north Kolkata. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: 54 Non-suburban Passenger Trains to Run in West Bengal From Dec 2

“The meeting was extremely well. Suvendu is very much staying with the Trinamool. An understanding is reached,” said Roy who was assigned by Mamata Banerjee to continue talks with the ex-transport minister. Also Read - West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Resigns as State Transport Minister, Cracks Widen In Trinamool Congress

The two-hour-long meeting was also attended by TMC MP M Adhikari and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee to sit across for talks. Roy said that the outcome of the meeting was conveyed to the party supremo immediately.

“I had been constantly saying all along that he would not leave the party. He is with us,” he said.

State Irrigation and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari had tendered his resignation as minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet on Friday morning as he was unhappy with organisational decisions taken by Abhishek Banerjee and Kishor.

He has also left the chairperson’s post of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioner’s (HRBC) last week.

Adhikari and Banerjee were even seen taking pot-shots indirectly at each other without taking names at recent public meetings.

Speculations were rife if Suvendu would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial state Assembly polls scheduled in 2021.

The state BJP leaders had said that they would welcome Adhikari if he wants to join the saffron brigade in Bengal.

Lawyer-turned Trinamool MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay, who had attacked Adhikari last week at a public meeting, said: “I am really happy today as he is with us. This is not the time to post-mortem what I said in the past. I genuinely welcome the move. If necessary I will personally speak to Suvendu. We all will unitedly fight out the BJP in Bengal.”

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, however, said that it is an internal matter of the Trinamool Congress.

“Many Trinamool leaders have already joined the BJP in the state and many more would come in the time to come,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)