Mumbai: Karnataka rebel MLAs of Congress-JD(S) government who are camping in Mumbai currently said that they are not in the city for money but to teach a lesson to the coalition government.

“We haven’t come here with other intention but to teach a lesson to this coalition government. We haven’t come here for money or any other thing. We will go back to Bengaluru once everything is sorted out,” said the rebel MLAs.

The session of Karnataka assembly will resume on Monday for the trust vote as Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday dodged the second deadline of 6 p.m. set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove the Congress-JD(S)coalition government’s majority in the Assembly.

“As the debate on the confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister on Thursday did not conclude in the Assembly, Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar could not conduct the floor test by the 6 p.m. deadline set by the Governor for the second time,” an official had told the media.

On Thursday, BJP legislators had staged a night-long sit-in at Vidhan Soudha to protest against the delay in taking the floor test by the ruling coalition.

Nearly 100 BJP MLAs slept on the green floor after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar abruptly adjourned the House without the trust vote.