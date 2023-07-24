Home

Not Here To Get Married, Will Return Home Soon: India’s Anju Who Travelled To Pakistan To Meet Nasrullah | Watch

Even though Anju vehemently shut down rumors of getting married to Nasrullah in Pakistan, the mother of two revealed that she wants to separate from her husband.

New Delhi: Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled to Pakistan in order to meet Nasrullah—a Pakistani man she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook, has trashed rumors of getting married to her lover like Seema Haider, and maintained she will be back in India in the next 2-4 days.

“I am not like Seema Haider. The media is exaggerating. I am not here to marry Nasrullah,” Anju said, according to an India Today report. On being asked how she fell in love with Nasrullah, Anju revealed that they met on Facebook in 2020 and soon became friends.

“I started using Facebook for work reasons and met Nasrullah on there. We became friends and started talking on Facebook. Later, we exchanged number and started texting and calling on WhatsApp,” Anju said, adding that she has known Nasrullah for three years now and her sister and mother knew about him since the very first day.

Want to separate from husband

Even though Anju vehemently shut down rumors of getting married to Nasrullah in Pakistan, the mother of two revealed that she and her husband, Arvind, have a strained relationship and she wants to separate from him and live separately with her two kids.

“I was only staying with him due to certain circumstances as our relationship was strained since the beginning. I also have my brother and his wife living with me. I was staying with them for my children’s’ sake while I had a job in Gurugram. I am not planning to get married to Nasrullah, I am only here for sightseeing and want to return to India and live separately from my husband, with my kids,” Anju said, according to the reports.

She also said that she did not tell Arvind about her plans to travel to Pakistan and had told him that she was going to Jaipur for sightseeing.

Only here for sightseeing

Anju revealed she is currently in a village of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a mountainous region she says looks similar to Manali and is safe. Anju said she entered Pakistan via the Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar after travelling to Delhi from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

A video shared on Twitter shows her crossing into Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari Border.

In Pakistan, she is staying with a friend she met years ago, presumably on social media, and said their families share a good relationship. Anju said she has also come to attend a wedding at her friend’s house.

‘I am not Seema Haider’

On being compared to Seema Haider, Anju lashed out and said that comparing the two cases is completely wrong as she had only come to Pakistan for sightseeing, not to get married, and reiterated she will back in India in the next 2-4 days.

“I am not Seema Haider. I came here for sightseeing and nothing else, and will return soon. I followed all the legal procedures and came prepared. There was a wedding here and I had to attend it as well,” she said, adding that she is completely safe.

Providing details about how she planned her cross-border trip, Anju said she took a 10-day leave from her job. However, she told the management that if she takes longer than that, they can sack her and hire someone else.

Will decide on future upon return

Asked if she wants to come back to India and live with her family or stay with them in Pakistan, Anju said she does not have any definite plans in mind at the moment, adding that she will come back soon and take decision on her future.

Please don’t trouble my kids

Anju also shared a video on social media platforms, requesting people and the media not to harass her family and kids. “Whatever you guys want to talk, talk to me. Contact me, I’m on the line,” Anju is heard saying in the video.

Pakistan से Anju का स्टेटमेंट….अंजू Seema Haider की तर्ज पर भारत से पाकिस्तान चली गई हैं, आरोप है कि वह किसी शख्स के प्यार के कारण वहां गई हैं. अंजू के दो बच्चें और एक पति है. pic.twitter.com/GmdcidQkRP — Sami Siddiqui (@siddiquisami23) July 24, 2023

Anju and Seema- Similar yet different

Anju’s story bears an uncanny resemblance to the story of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, who sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

However, unlike Seema who entered India without a visa via Nepal with her four children all aged below seven years, Anju has travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border.

