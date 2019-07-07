New Delhi: As Karnataka plunged into a major political crisis following resignation of 11 MLAs from the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the saffron party would certainly conquer the southern states in the near future.

‘The BJP is already the single largest party in Karnataka. If not immediately, we are sure to form the government there. And in the coming years, we have the potential to come to power in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala as well,” Shah said, addressing a gathering of party workers at Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

Prior to Shah, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda had said that the BJP is ready to form the government in Karnataka following fresh trouble in the ruling Congress-JD(S)government.

Gowda told reporters here that the MLAs had decided to resign as they thought it was not in the interest of the people of the state and their constituency to be part of the current government. “If the Governor calls us, certainly we are ready to form the government as we are the single largest party. We have got 105 people with us,” he had said when asked if the next government will be that of the BJP.

After the polls though the BJP emerged big with 104 seats, Congress with 80 seats got tie up with the JD (S) with 37 seats to form coalition government. It made Kumaraswamy chief minister while magic figure to clinch power was 113 seats out of 225 seats in Karnataka Assembly.