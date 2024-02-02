‘Not Inclined To Entertain…’: Supreme Court To Hemant Soren Against ED Arrest, Asks Him To Approach Jharkhand HC

Supreme Court says - we are not inclined to entertain the petition; asks Hemant Soren to move the concerned High Court for relief.

Section 144 has been imposed at the Chief Minister's residence, Rajbhavan and ED's office.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a petition filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the ED in a land fraud case. The Court asked Soren to approach the Jharkhand High Cour, adding that it is open for Soren to seek expeditious listing of his petition before the High Court. “Why don’t you approach the high court,” the top court asked Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren. Sibal submitted to the court that the case pertained to a chief minister who has been arrested.

The top court further said, “we are not inclined to entertain the petition; asks Hemant Soren to move the concerned High Court for relief.”

Hearing in former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s plea against arrest in the land matter case | Supreme Court asks Soren what don’t you approach the High Court. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, submits that the matter pertains to a chief minister who has been… pic.twitter.com/0IA7T0LDQz — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with an alleged land scam case

