New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday dismissed the rumours of him joining the BJP saying he will not join the saffron party and has no intention of continuing in with Congress either. He said that the grand old party was going downhill with senior leaders completely ignored and not given a voice.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Singh had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and met NSA Ajit Doval, dropping an indication that he is parting ways with the Congress party and may BJP or float his own regional outfit which can dent the prospects of the Congress.

His media adviser later clarified that Singh and Shah discussed the Centre's controversial new farm laws that sparked widespread farmer agitations. "Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification': @capt_amarinder," the tweet read.