Not just a tradition: Why most rental agreements are made for 11 months?

Most people follow the 11-month rental agreement practice without questioning why. But there is more to it than just a routine process. Here’s everything you need to know about the reason behind it.

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A rental agreement provides security to both tenants and property owners by setting clear rules and conditions. AI-generated image

If you have ever rented a home, you may have noticed that rental agreements are often signed for 11 months. But what is the reason behind this? Why is a rental agreement necessary in the first place? Here’s everything you need to know.

A rental agreement provides security to both tenants and property owners by setting clear rules and conditions. Considered an important safeguard, this document helps avoid potential conflicts. In this article, we explain why rental agreements are commonly made for 11 months.

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No registration is required

One of the key reasons behind the common 11-month rental agreement practice is the registration rule. As per Section 1(d) of the Registration Act, 1908, agreements lasting one year or more need to be registered. To avoid this lengthy process, landlords and tenants often opt for an 11-month agreement.

No fees are required to be paid

The Rent Control Act provides relief to both landlords and tenants by exempting them from stamp duty and registration fees for rental agreements. In case the contract needs to be extended, the agreement can be renewed through a simple Rs 100 stamp duty document.

Flexibility in rent is also the reason

The 11-month rental agreement also provides greater flexibility for both parties. Since the contract period is less than a year, landlords and tenants can reassess the rent according to changing market conditions and their individual needs.

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Avoiding legal troubles

Rental agreements exceeding one year can make eviction procedures more difficult due to stricter provisions under the Rent Control Act. To avoid lengthy legal processes, many landlords prefer keeping the agreement period below 12 months.