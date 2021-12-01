Omicron Variant Latest Update: And not just the airports across the country that have issued guidelines for air travellers in the wake of the Omicron threat, the Indian Railways has also tightened guidelines for train passengers to tackle the new crisis. The Railways has already started taking precautionary steps to prevent its spread. In a statement, the Railways on Wednesday said it is monitoring PSA plants, maintaining an adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, and ensuring the availability of PPE kits and testing materials. The Railways has stressed keeping ICU beds prepared and taking steps like vaccinating every railway worker.\Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Passengers Can Easily Verify Email ID, Phone Number To Book Train Tickets | Here’s How

Speaking to News 18, Dr K Shridhar, Executive Director of Railway Board, said the Railways has issued an order to all the zones and production units.

The Railways in the notification stated that the SARS CoV-2 variant Omicron has been reported from South Africa on 24 November 2021, which is a cause for concern.

Dr Shridhar said he has asked the Unit Heads and General managers to complete all pending work related to the PSA Plants, at the earliest and said the proper maintenance and functioning of PSA plants and ventilators should be monitored.

The Railways in the notification further stated the buffer stock will be maintained, including an adequate supply of COVID-19 drugs and essential PPE kits and testing material. “Enough number of pediatric as well as COVID-19 beds in both ICU and non-ICU capacities should be maintained,” the Railways said.

Giving details, Dr Sridhar said the Railways should ensure that all railway beneficiaries, including welfare employees, union officials receive fast-track vaccination.

The Railways said that the general managers have been asked to keep IEC material available at various places to comply with COVID-19 protocols. The managers have also been advised to work and liaise closely with the concerned authorities for any advisory instructions.

According to the notice, all medical infrastructure should be closely reviewed, and periodic evaluations should be carried out to fill any gaps. “Regular training should be provided to health workers regarding the current management/protocol for COVID-19 patients,” the Railways said.