Not just bhandara food, Kanwar camps adds pizza, pasta, Hakka noodles, rasgulla and more to menu; Here’s what Kanwariyas are being served at Bf, lunch, dinner

The camps are also keeping drinks available throughout the day. These include lassi, buttermilk, fruit juice, tea, coffee and cold drinking water.

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Haridwar: 'Kanwariyas carry water from the Ganga river amid rain as part of Kanwar Yatra during the month of Shravan, in Haridwar, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Kanwar camps in Uttar Pradesh are offering a much wider choice of food to pilgrims this year. Along with traditional meals, devotees can also enjoy dishes such as pizza, pasta, noodles and momos. The food at these camps is being prepared without onion and garlic. Organisers say the menu has been planned to keep the dietary preferences of Kanwariyas in mind while also giving them more variety.

Some camps are also using machines to prepare food faster. These include automatic roti-making machines, dough kneaders and vegetable-cutting machines. Other camps have taken steps to keep their premises clean and have declared their facilities plastic-free.

The Uttar Pradesh government said district officials are regularly checking private Kanwar camps. The inspections focus on food quality, cleanliness, hygiene and the facilities being provided to pilgrims.

What is being served to Kanwariyas?

The camps have planned meals throughout the day, starting early in the morning. Pilgrims are served tea, biscuits, poha and jalebi at the start of the day. Breakfast options also include samosas, kachoris, bread pakoras, vegetable Hakka noodles and honey chilli potatoes.

Lunch has a larger spread, with dishes such as shahi paneer, kadhai paneer, paneer lababdar, dal makhani and mixed vegetables. These are served with different types of naan, jeera rice and rotis.

Several sweets are also available, including rabri-jalebi, rasmalai, rasgulla and gulab jamun.

The evening menu includes snacks and fast-food items such as spring rolls, chilli paneer, Manchurian, pasta with red or white sauce, vegetable pizza, momos, macaroni, soup and burgers.

Dinner includes chhole-puri, matar paneer, pulao, dal and rotis. Desserts such as kheer, halwa, fruit custard and gulab jamun are also served.

The camps are also keeping drinks available throughout the day. These include lassi, buttermilk, fruit juice, tea, coffee and cold drinking water.

Machines help camps prepare thousands of rotis

At the Kankarkheda Vyapar Sangh camp, organisers have installed machines to speed up cooking.

According to camp coordinator Neeraj Mittal and operations manager Rajesh Khanna, one machine can knead up to 20 kg of dough at a time. An automatic roti-making machine has also been installed.

The machine can make around 16 rotis every minute, or nearly 900 rotis in an hour. The camp can prepare around 6,000 to 7,000 rotis in a day.

Machines are also being used to cut vegetables and prepare spices in large quantities.

The use of these machines is helping the camps prepare meals more quickly as thousands of Kanwariyas pass through the area during the pilgrimage season.

At the same time, officials are keeping a check on food quality and hygiene to ensure that devotees receive safe food and clean facilities during their journey.