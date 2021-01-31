New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday lambasted the BJP for posting a doctored video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talking about the benefits of the Centre’s three farm laws against which farmers across the country have been protesting for over two months. Also Read - Farmers’ Protest LIVE: 'Tricolour Belongs to All, Nab Those Who Insulted it,' BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait Reacts to PM Modi

“Yesterday, the BJP and its spokesperson posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal Ji stating the benefits of farm laws. I was furious over it but also felt sad for the BJP that it had to post a distorted video clip of Arvind Ji to establish credibility of the laws,” said Delhi Dy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Also Read - BJP Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Tripura

Claiming that the BJP orchestrated the tractor rally violence on 26 January and then blamed it on farmers, Sisodia said, “Today not only BJP but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lost credibility. BJP understands this very well, that is why they posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal Ji.” Also Read - Hours After Quitting TMC, Rajib Banerjee Leaves For Delhi, Likely To Join BJP Soon

The purported video clip has done rounds on social media platforms.

HERE’S THE VIDEO:

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party comes out in support of Farm Laws pic.twitter.com/8JkFnP1uOA — J (@Sootradhar) January 30, 2021

In the doctored video, Delhi CM Kejriwal can be seen giving an interview with a news channel regarding farm laws. He can be heard calling it the best reform in the agriculture sector in the past 70 years, and that it will help farmers get the best price for their produce. The chief minister can also be heard saying that farmers will not lose their land, MSP or their mandis as they fear.