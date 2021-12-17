Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar’s ‘enjoy rape’ remark has triggered an uproar across the country. Leaders across political spectrum have criticized him for the remark. Even though Kumar has apologised in the assembly and on Twitter, however, this is not the first time that he has made such remarks and embarrassed the party. In February 2019, he had compared himself to a rape survivor when he was the Karnataka Assembly Speaker. This happened during a discussion in the House over a SIT probe into an audio clip controversy.Also Read - Congress’ DK Shivakumar Issues Apology To ‘To All Women of Karnataka…’ Over MLA's Rape Remark

This week, KR Ramesh Kumar landed in controversy by saying ‘when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it’. As the proceedings of the Assembly began, Kumar stood up and said he made a statement (in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday), which people found outrageous. “However, my intention was never to demean the prestige of this House or behave in an inferior way. I will not defend myself. I tender my sincere apology for my utterance during the proceedings of the house if it has hurt people from any part of the country,” Kumar said. Also Read - Karnataka MLC Polls 2021: Voting For 25 Seats in 20 Constituencies Today | Full List Here

Notably, Kumar is not the only politician in the country to make such remarks against women. Here’s a look at how politicians have made sexist remarks in the past. Also Read - Woman With Self-respect Would End Her Life if Raped, Says Kerala Congress Chief, Later Apologises

Digvijaya Singh: Prominent Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had in 2013 talked about Rahul Gandhi’s aide Meenakshi Natarajan and gave sexist ‘compliment’. He had referred to Natarajan as “sau tunch maal,” a slang term used in North India to tease women. “Our party MP, Meenakshi Natrajan, is a Gandhian, simple and an honest leader. She keeps going from place to place in her constituency. I am a seasoned smith of politics. Meenakshi sau tunch maal hai,” he had said.

Dayashankar Singh: BJP’s then Uttar Pradesh vice-president Dayashankar Singh in 2016 had compared Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to a prostitute, according to reports. “Even a prostitute fulfils her commitment to a man after she is paid. But Mayawati, such a big leader in UP, sells party tickets to anyone who pays her the highest amount,” he had told reporters, repeatedly using the word “vaishya” in Hindi.

Mulayam Singh Yadav: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 had opposed capital punishment for rape, saying “ladke ladke hain, galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys, mistakes can be made).”

Mullappally Ramachandran: Then Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran in 2020 courted controversy by making sexist remarks against a woman. He had said that the LDF government was utilising a “adulteress” to file cases against Congress leaders. This, he was referring to the woman who had spoken against the UDF leaders in connection with the solar fraud.

Kailash Vijayvargiya: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra and had said that the party was fielding “chocolaty” faces in Lok Sabha elections due to a lack of strong leaders. “A Congress leader demands that Kareena Kapoor should be fielded from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Sometimes others talk about fielding Salman Khan from Indore. Likewise, Priyanka (Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) was also brought into active politics,” Vijayvargiya had said.

Gopal Shetty: BJP leader Gopal Shetty had in 2019 stated that actor Urmila Matondkar was exclusively picked by the Congress on the basis of her appearance. “Urmila ji has been brought to politics because she is a celebrity and because she is a celebrity, she has been brought due to how she looks, why anyone would feel bad about it, there’s no reason… She is a bholi bhali ladki who is zero in politics,” he had said.