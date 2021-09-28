Chandigarh: In a shocking move, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as Punjab Congress Chief, after the portfolios have been allotted in the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Chaani’s tenure. In his resignation leader, Sidhu wrote, “The collapse of man’s character stems from the compromise corner.” He further added that he can never compromise on Punjab’s future.”Also Read - Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter As Navjot Singh Sidhu Quits as Punjab Congress Chief | 13 Best Tweets

Speaking earlier to News 18, a Punjab-based journalist, who had tracked Sidhu for many years said that he can go to any extreme to maintain a relationship and the very next moment cut himself off at slightest provocation. Temperamental and sort of maverick.” Sidhu resignation has shocked the Congress party. The resignation came months before the Punjab election. Also Read - I Have No Information, Says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi On Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Resignation

2021: Sidhu Resignation from the Post Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Expansion: CM Channi Keeps 14 Portfolios, Dy CMs Get Home & Health | Check Who Gets What

Posting his resignation letter on Twitter, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote to Sonia Gandhi, saying, “I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress.”

As per the sources, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, a few MLAs wrote to Sidhu stating that Rana Gurjeet Singh should not be given a post as he was accused of corruption in the case of sand mining. Earlier, Former Punjab Chief Captain Amarinder Singh has removed Gurjeet Singh from the post over allegations. Meanwhile, Sidhu could not stop Gurheet Singh from becoming a minister. Sidhu has been not comfortable with new slew of changes in the Channi’s ministerial appointments such as Aruna Choudhary.

2021: Twitter Storm after Cordial Chai with Amarinder Singh

Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh have been in dispute with each other for a quite long time. Earlier, Sidhu tweet has left several Congress leaders puzzled when he attacked Former Amarinder Singh over the 2015 Kotkapura firing. Sidhu wrote, “Nefarious intentions are evident, No High Court stopped you in 4-1/2 yrs ! When DGP/CPS appointments are set aside, orders are challenged in Higher Courts in matter of hours. Now, first you attack the High Court, than from backdoor accept same orders to deflect People’s attention.” The tweet came just after he attended a cordial tea meeting with Amarinder Singh.

2019: Tension eased between the two leaders

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh met on Nov 25, 2020 over lunch, which gave major hints of ASidhu returning back in the state cabinet. As per the media adviser, both the eladers spendt an hour at Singh’s Punjab residence.Both shared thoughts abd ideas on several issues. This lunch meeting was speculated to bring ease between the two leaders. Later, Amarinder Singh even praised Sidhu for the manner he spoke in Lok Sabha while the three agri bills were being discussed in the House.

2019: Singh slammed Sidhu

In 2019, Sidhu witnessed a change in his portfolio. He was changed from the Local Bodies to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy. But Sidhu did not assume his new duties. Singh stated that Sidhu has inept handling of local bodies, which resultes in the poor performance of the Congress party in urban areas. Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur was even not handed over the election ticket.

2019: Singh slammed Sidhu over Lok Sabha Polls

Later Sidhu slammed Singh over the COngress party poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Later Singh termed Sidhu as ‘ambitious’ and ‘wants to be a chief minister.’

2017: Sidhu returns to Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi his Captain

Ahead of the Punjab assembly election, Sidhu joined Congress in 2017 for which Singh never showed signs of approval. Later in November 2018, Sidhu said, “My captain is Rahul Gandhi, who is also his (Amarinder’s) captain. Wherever I went, it was with his approval.”

2021: Amarinder Singh Reaction over Sidhu’s resignation

Reacting to Sidhu’s resignation, former Punjab leader Amarinder Singh tweeted that Sidhu is not fit for Punjab. “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” he wrote.