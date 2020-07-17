New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accused by the ruling Congress of trying to topple its government through party rebel Sachin Pilot, on Friday refuted the allegations, saying that he was ready to face any investigation. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: 'Not my Voice, Ready For Probe', Says Union Minister Shekhawat

"I am ready to face any investigation. The audio doesn't have my voice", the Union Jal Shakti Minister was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Notably, ‘the audio’ is in reference to an audio tape which surfaced on social media in Rajasthan on Thursday. In the tape, two persons, alleged to be Union Minister Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, can be heard holding discussions on how to topple the Rajasthan government.

Producing the transcript of the conversation at a press conference earlier today, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also announced suspension from primary membership of Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendar Singh, another rebel MLA.

Surjewala also demanded that case be booked against the Union Minister and Sanjay Jain, another BJP leader, who, he said, was involved in the alleged attempt to topple the state government.

Following this, Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), which is probing the case, registered two FIRs, naming Shekhawat and Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Sanjay Jain.

Also, reacting to this, state BJP chief Satish Poonia said, “What happened today was shameful for the politics of Rajasthan. Chief Minister’s residence becoming a centre of fake audio and attempting character assassination of leaders. Attempts have been made to drag Central Ministers in the matter”.