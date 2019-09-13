New Delhi: Moments after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the odd-even scheme will be back in the national capital in November, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there was no need for the same.

“No, I don’t think it is needed,” news agency ANI reported Gadkari as saying.

The union transport minister asserted that the ring road has helped in reducing the pollution levels in Delhi, adding that the city will be pollution-free in the next two years.

“The Ring Road we have built has significantly reduced pollution in the city and our planned schemes will free Delhi of pollution in the next two years,” Nitin Gadkari added.

Notably, to tackle pollution in the capital city, Arvind Kejriwal announced that the ‘odd-even’ vehicle formula will start from November 4 to November 15.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the ‘odd-even’ road rationing project that will be implemented for 12 days following Diwali, will reduce particulate air pollution concentrations by nearly 14 per cent.

As a part of the project to combat air pollution, Kejriwal announced a seven-point action plan during the crop burning season that will include distribution of masks, mechanized sweeping of roads, tree plantation, along with special plans for 12 of the city’s pollution hot spots.