Amritsar: Former MLA from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, Baldev Kumar, has sought asylum in India as he feels threatened and insecure in Pakistan.

He alleged that Muslims are not safe in Pakistan and that they were surviving with lots of difficulties in the country.

“Not only minorities but even Muslims are not safe there (Pakistan). We are surviving in Pakistan with lot of difficulties. I request Indian govt to give me asylum here. I will not go back,” news agency ANI reported Kumar as saying.

According to a TOI report, Baldev had already shifted his wife, two children, to India in March.

In 2016, Kumar was charged with the murder of a sitting MLA from his constituency. However, he was acquitted in 2018.

On September 3, a Hindu girl has been allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan’s Sindh province, the second incident of forced conversion in the Muslim-majority country within a week.

In July, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the practice of forced conversions and abductions of Hindu girls must be stopped and action be taken against those involved in such activities.

The resolution was adopted months after the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in its annual report in April raised concerns about incidents of forced conversions and marriages of Hindu and Christian girls, saying around 1,000 such cases were reported in the southern province last year.