Not only Trump and US, entire world will have to surrender to India; World order is changing: Baba Ramdev

New Delhi: The fourth edition of ‘Zee Samvad with Real Heroes’ is being held today, February 6, 2026, in Mumbai. Several celebrities from the world of politics, entertainment, and sports are attending the event, hosted by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also joined him on stage. They discussed several issues, including the India-US trade agreement and the changing world order. Baba Ramdev also targeted the opposition.

‘They will have to surrender to India’

Manoj Muntashir questioned Baba Ramdev about the recent trade agreement between India and the USA. To this, Baba Ramdev said, “I consider this not just an achievement for India, but a testament to India’s strength. Whether it’s Trump or any other major world power, they will have to surrender to India. This is the power of the Indian market. This is the power of crores of Indian people, and it’s also a necessity for America.”

He said that if Trump wants to reduce inflation in America, then reducing tariffs is a necessity for him. This is also India’s strength. Baba Ramdev said that no one can become a superpower by ignoring India, and India is the next superpower. Therefore, if they surrender first, we will welcome them.

‘Entire world will have to bow down to India’

Baba Ramdev said that in the direction India is moving, some people who are still immature and engage in childish political antics, or those who lack a vision for India, should introspect. But India is progressing at a rapid pace, whether it’s in the agriculture sector, manufacturing, science and technology, innovation, or new creations based on inventions. India will have a significant role to play in global health, education, and future research. He said that India is ahead in terms of natural resources, land, science, climate, knowledge, cultural perspective, and hard work and effort. Before this prowess and effort, not only Trump and America, but the entire world will have to bow down.

‘Opposition is saying that India has surrendered’

Manoj Muntashir asked Baba Ramdev that the opposition said that India has surrendered and that Trump will make every decision related to India. Responding to this, Ramdev said that if Trump increases tariffs, he will also decrease them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is acting patiently because Trump can change his mind at any time. Ramdev said that Trump has a disease of wanting to be in the news. He said that the world order is changing now, and India will have to maintain a balance with China in this new order.

