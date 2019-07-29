New Delhi: Reacting to senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s concern over the “lack of clarity” that Congress is facing, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said, “It is not orphaned scenario”.

Venugopal referred to Shashi Tharoor’s concern and said, “Shashi Tharoor expressed sentiments of a common congressman. However, it is not orphaned scenario. Congress President had stepped down and when he did that he offered to continue until a replacement was found. He has been involved in the day to day party work.”

The Congress General Secretary also called a meeting of all General Secretaries and state in-charges of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on July 31 at 6 PM to address the issue of Congress’ leaderless state and decide the next course of action regarding the party president post.

Tharoor had earlier said, “It is certainly quite true that the lack of clarity at the top of the party is likely to be hurting the Congress workers and sympathisers, many of whom miss the fact of having a party leader to look to for key decisions, authority and even inspiration and energy, to rally together and move forward.”

Moreover, as the party looks up to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking up the president position that has been left empty after her brother Rahul Gandhi’s resignation. However, this decision remains with the members of the Gandhi family.