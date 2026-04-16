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Not PM Modi, but Donald Trump, Xi Jinping dominate TIME’s 100 most influential list

Three Indian personalities have made it to the prestigious annual list. Indian-American Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, has been recognised.

Published date india.com Updated: April 16, 2026 1:16 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Not PM Modi, but Donald Trump, Xi Jinping dominate TIME’s 100 most influential list

TIME100 Most Influential List: Time, one of the most prestigious magazines in the world, on Wednesday released its TIME 100 list for 2026. The much-awaited list includes the names of 100 individuals who have made headlines and shaped global events this year. It includes the names of world leaders, business figures, tech innovators, artists, athletes and rights activists. The list includes the names of several prominent figures such as United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pope Leo. Surprisingly, the list didn’t include the name of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the Time list includes the names of Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tariq Rahman, and New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Other leaders mentioned in the list include Marco Rubio, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum. But the question arises – how many Indians made their place in the list? Let’s know.

TIME100 List: Three Indians Feature Among Most Influential

This year, three Indian personalities have made it to the list – Indian-American Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Chef Vikas Khanna, an Indian-American, is also included in the list. Khanna is a prominent chef who is known to bring Indian cuisine to the global stage.

Check The TIME 100 Most Influential List 2026 Here

World Leaders

Name Position
Donald Trump US President
Xi Jinping President of China
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister
Pope Leo XIV Head of the Catholic Church
Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada
Claudia Sheinbaum President of Mexico
Sanae Takaichi Prime Minister of Japan
Balendra Shah Prime Minister of Nepal
Tarique Rahman Prime Minister of Bangladesh
Marco Rubio US Secretary of State
Gavin Newsom Governor of California
Zohran Mamdani New York Mayor
Susie Wiles White House Chief of Staff
Netumbo Nandi-Endaitwah Namibian Leader
Rafael Mariano Grossi Director General, IAEA
Henna Virkkunen Vice President, European Commission
Jacob Frey Mayor of Minneapolis
General Dan Kane US Joint Chiefs of Staff
Steve Witkoff US Special Envoy
Mark Kelly US Senator

Tech Giants and AI Leaders

Name Position/Role
Sundar Pichai Google CEO
Neal Mohan YouTube CEO
Gwynne Shotwell SpaceX COO
Dario Amodei Anthropic
Daniela Amodei Anthropic
Michael Dell Business Leader
Susan Dell Philanthropist/Business Leader
MrBeast Content Creator
C.C. Wei TSMC CEO
Jeremy Allaire Circle CEO
Sarah Friar OpenAI CFO
John Furner Walmart US CEO
Josh D’Amaro Disney Parks Chairman
David Ellison Skydance Media
Aliko Dangote Industrialist
Lip-Bu Tan Tech Investor
Fatih Birol IEA Executive Director

Artists

Name Profession
Ranbir Kapoor Actor
Zoe Saldana Actress
Benicio del Toro Actor
Ethan Hawke Actor
Kate Hudson Actress
Dakota Johnson Actress
Claire Danes Actress
Keke Palmer Actress
Sterling K. Brown Actor
Noah Wyle Actor
Jonathan Groff Actor
Wagner Moura Actor
Rhea Seehorn Actress
Jafar Panahi Director
Nikki Glaser Comedian
Tayari Jones Novelist
Yiyun Li Writer
Freida McFadden Writer

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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