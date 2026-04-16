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Not PM Modi, but Donald Trump, Xi Jinping dominate TIMEs 100 most influential list

Not PM Modi, but Donald Trump, Xi Jinping dominate TIME’s 100 most influential list

Three Indian personalities have made it to the prestigious annual list. Indian-American Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, has been recognised.

Not PM Modi, but Donald Trump, Xi Jinping dominate TIME’s 100 most influential list

TIME100 Most Influential List: Time, one of the most prestigious magazines in the world, on Wednesday released its TIME 100 list for 2026. The much-awaited list includes the names of 100 individuals who have made headlines and shaped global events this year. It includes the names of world leaders, business figures, tech innovators, artists, athletes and rights activists. The list includes the names of several prominent figures such as United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pope Leo. Surprisingly, the list didn’t include the name of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the Time list includes the names of Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tariq Rahman, and New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Other leaders mentioned in the list include Marco Rubio, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum. But the question arises – how many Indians made their place in the list? Let’s know.

TIME100 List: Three Indians Feature Among Most Influential

This year, three Indian personalities have made it to the list – Indian-American Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Chef Vikas Khanna, an Indian-American, is also included in the list. Khanna is a prominent chef who is known to bring Indian cuisine to the global stage.

Check The TIME 100 Most Influential List 2026 Here

World Leaders

Name Position Donald Trump US President Xi Jinping President of China Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Pope Leo XIV Head of the Catholic Church Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada Claudia Sheinbaum President of Mexico Sanae Takaichi Prime Minister of Japan Balendra Shah Prime Minister of Nepal Tarique Rahman Prime Minister of Bangladesh Marco Rubio US Secretary of State Gavin Newsom Governor of California Zohran Mamdani New York Mayor Susie Wiles White House Chief of Staff Netumbo Nandi-Endaitwah Namibian Leader Rafael Mariano Grossi Director General, IAEA Henna Virkkunen Vice President, European Commission Jacob Frey Mayor of Minneapolis General Dan Kane US Joint Chiefs of Staff Steve Witkoff US Special Envoy Mark Kelly US Senator Tech Giants and AI Leaders Name Position/Role Sundar Pichai Google CEO Neal Mohan YouTube CEO Gwynne Shotwell SpaceX COO Dario Amodei Anthropic Daniela Amodei Anthropic Michael Dell Business Leader Susan Dell Philanthropist/Business Leader MrBeast Content Creator C.C. Wei TSMC CEO Jeremy Allaire Circle CEO Sarah Friar OpenAI CFO John Furner Walmart US CEO Josh D’Amaro Disney Parks Chairman David Ellison Skydance Media Aliko Dangote Industrialist Lip-Bu Tan Tech Investor Fatih Birol IEA Executive Director Artists Name Profession Ranbir Kapoor Actor Zoe Saldana Actress Benicio del Toro Actor Ethan Hawke Actor Kate Hudson Actress Dakota Johnson Actress Claire Danes Actress Keke Palmer Actress Sterling K. Brown Actor Noah Wyle Actor Jonathan Groff Actor Wagner Moura Actor Rhea Seehorn Actress Jafar Panahi Director Nikki Glaser Comedian Tayari Jones Novelist Yiyun Li Writer Freida McFadden Writer

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