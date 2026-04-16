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Not PM Modi, but Donald Trump, Xi Jinping dominate TIME’s 100 most influential list
Three Indian personalities have made it to the prestigious annual list. Indian-American Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, has been recognised.
TIME100 Most Influential List: Time, one of the most prestigious magazines in the world, on Wednesday released its TIME 100 list for 2026. The much-awaited list includes the names of 100 individuals who have made headlines and shaped global events this year. It includes the names of world leaders, business figures, tech innovators, artists, athletes and rights activists. The list includes the names of several prominent figures such as United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pope Leo. Surprisingly, the list didn’t include the name of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the Time list includes the names of Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tariq Rahman, and New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Other leaders mentioned in the list include Marco Rubio, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum. But the question arises – how many Indians made their place in the list? Let’s know.
TIME100 List: Three Indians Feature Among Most Influential
This year, three Indian personalities have made it to the list – Indian-American Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Chef Vikas Khanna, an Indian-American, is also included in the list. Khanna is a prominent chef who is known to bring Indian cuisine to the global stage.
Check The TIME 100 Most Influential List 2026 Here
World Leaders
|Name
|Position
|Donald Trump
|US President
|Xi Jinping
|President of China
|Benjamin Netanyahu
|Israeli Prime Minister
|Pope Leo XIV
|Head of the Catholic Church
|Mark Carney
|Prime Minister of Canada
|Claudia Sheinbaum
|President of Mexico
|Sanae Takaichi
|Prime Minister of Japan
|Balendra Shah
|Prime Minister of Nepal
|Tarique Rahman
|Prime Minister of Bangladesh
|Marco Rubio
|US Secretary of State
|Gavin Newsom
|Governor of California
|Zohran Mamdani
|New York Mayor
|Susie Wiles
|White House Chief of Staff
|Netumbo Nandi-Endaitwah
|Namibian Leader
|Rafael Mariano Grossi
|Director General, IAEA
|Henna Virkkunen
|Vice President, European Commission
|Jacob Frey
|Mayor of Minneapolis
|General Dan Kane
|US Joint Chiefs of Staff
|Steve Witkoff
|US Special Envoy
|Mark Kelly
|US Senator
Tech Giants and AI Leaders
|Name
|Position/Role
|Sundar Pichai
|Google CEO
|Neal Mohan
|YouTube CEO
|Gwynne Shotwell
|SpaceX COO
|Dario Amodei
|Anthropic
|Daniela Amodei
|Anthropic
|Michael Dell
|Business Leader
|Susan Dell
|Philanthropist/Business Leader
|MrBeast
|Content Creator
|C.C. Wei
|TSMC CEO
|Jeremy Allaire
|Circle CEO
|Sarah Friar
|OpenAI CFO
|John Furner
|Walmart US CEO
|Josh D’Amaro
|Disney Parks Chairman
|David Ellison
|Skydance Media
|Aliko Dangote
|Industrialist
|Lip-Bu Tan
|Tech Investor
|Fatih Birol
|IEA Executive Director
Artists
|Name
|Profession
|Ranbir Kapoor
|Actor
|Zoe Saldana
|Actress
|Benicio del Toro
|Actor
|Ethan Hawke
|Actor
|Kate Hudson
|Actress
|Dakota Johnson
|Actress
|Claire Danes
|Actress
|Keke Palmer
|Actress
|Sterling K. Brown
|Actor
|Noah Wyle
|Actor
|Jonathan Groff
|Actor
|Wagner Moura
|Actor
|Rhea Seehorn
|Actress
|Jafar Panahi
|Director
|Nikki Glaser
|Comedian
|Tayari Jones
|Novelist
|Yiyun Li
|Writer
|Freida McFadden
|Writer
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