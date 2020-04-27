New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it is not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises the lockdown guidelines. Also Read - Assam Students Begin Journey Back Home From Kota, Buses From Chhattisgarh to Reach Rajasthan Today

Participating in a video conference along with chief ministers of other states, Nitish Kumar said that the state is scrupulously adhering to the central guidelines on lockdown, and hence his state won't be able to bring back stranded students from Kota.

He told PM Modi that many states have arranged for return of students from Rajasthan, and also made an oblique reference to the pressure from opposition parties that his government has been facing on the issue.

“Our students are not just in Kota but also many other parts of the country. It would not be possible to bring them back until the Centre amends its guidelines, which we are adhering to suitably,” he said.

The development comes days after nearly 12,000 stranded students of Bihar staged a silent protest in Kota and urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to make arrangements for their return to the state.

They held up placards with the appeal written on those from their respective places while maintaining social distancing.

On Friday, nearly 1,400 students from Haryana and Assam left Kota for their home towns by buses, while over 2,000 from various places in Rajasthan also left in the evening to their respective states.

Over 50 students from the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Diu had left for home in three buses on Thursday noon and more than 250 students from Rajasthan had left for their respective home districts till Thursday night.