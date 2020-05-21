New Delhi: Minutes after issuing guidelines for passengers of domestic flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the issue of quarantine for air passengers on domestic flights will have to be dealt with in a pragmatic manner. He also said that such measures are not actually required for short-haul domestic flights. Also Read - India, South Africa to Play 3 T20Is at End of August if Pandemic Subsides

He said that if a passenger goes to Kerala, then he will have to be in quarantine for 14 days. When he will come back, will he be sent to quarantine again for 14 days? He said the whole process, however, is not practical.

He added that the quarantine standards for passengers of buses and trains cannot be applied to passengers in domestic flights because symptomatic passengers will not be allowed to travel at all.

He made it clear that the passengers on short-haul flights need not go into quarantine, but those coming in long-haul flights will mandatorily have to undergo 14-quarantine. Earlier in the day, Puri said that airlines will resume operations after a nearly two-month lockdown.

He said that about a third of operations will be allowed under strict norms when domestic flight services restart on Monday after a two-month hiatus and all the airlines will have to adhere to the upper and lower limits of fares prescribed by the government.

Issuing a set of detailed guidelines, he advised the vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant women and passengers battling health issues to avoid air travel till the coronavirus pandemic abates. People residing in the containment zone will not be allowed to travel.

He also added that the passengers will have to provide their medical details through the Aarogya Setu app or by filling up a self-declaration form. They will have to go for web-check-in as physical check-in counters in airports will not operate.