New Delhi: No minor has been detained in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court concluded after going through the report of the Juvenile Justice Committee of Jammu and Kashmir High Court which claimed the same.

The apex court, after perusing the committee’s report, said that four high court judges have visited all the jails in J&K and they have clearly stated that no minors have been illegally detained there.

It would not be proper if the court does not believe its own judges, said the bench headed by Justice NV Ramana.

The bench said this when senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for petitioner Enakshi Ganguly who has alleged that minors were detained there post the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, insisted that he should be given time to respond to the committee’s report. The bench granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the appropriate forum if they have any grievance over alleged detention of minors in Jammu and Kashmir.

There have been various allegations of J&K Police picking up minors and making them pay for their meals. Police claimed that minors were not detained. Those who were taken for questioning were released the same day. In October, the Juvenile Justice Committee had filed a report in which it said that about 144 children under 18 years of age were picked up bi the police between August 5 and September 23 this year.

(With PTI Inputs)