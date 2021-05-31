Kolkata: In a five-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was ‘shocked’ by the government’s ‘unilateral’ order directing Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to report to the Centre. Mamata urged PM Modi to reconsider the Centre’s decision and clearly stated that her government “is not releasing” the top bureaucrat. Also Read - 'Another Typical Masterstroke': Prashant Kishor Mocks Modi Govt's Schemes For Children Orphaned Due to COVID

"This so-called unilateral order is an unreasoned volte-face and by your own admission, against the interests of the state and its people. I humbly request you to withdraw, recall, reconsider your decision and rescind the latest so-called order in larger public interest. I appeal to your conscience and good sense, on the behalf of the people of West Bengal," Banerjee said in her letter to PM Modi.

It added, "The West Bengal government cannot release, and is not releasing its chief secretary at this critical hour, on the basis of our understanding that the earlier order of extension, issued after lawful consultation in accordance with applicable laws, remains operational and valid."

The Centre, in a surprise move, had on May 28 night sought Bandyopadhyay’s services and asked the state government to immediately release the top bureaucrat.

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire on Monday after completion of 60 years of age. However, he was granted a three-month extension following a nod from the Centre to work on COVID management.

In a communique to the state government, the Personnel Ministry on May 28 said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with Government of India as per provisions of the Indian Administrative Service (cadre) Rules, 1954, “with immediate effect”.

(With PTI Inputs)