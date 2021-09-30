New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Natwar Singh on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi stating that the Congress present situation is not alright at all. He further added only three people are responsible for the situation. “One of them is Rahul Gandhi who doesn’t even hold any designation, and he is calling the shots,” Singh told ANI.Also Read - 'Not Joining BJP, Not Continuing In Congress': Former CM Amarinder Singh Confirms

While criticising the Gandhi scion, he said that the party high command has become the low command. Meanwhile, he added that as a tradition of the party is concerned, then only the Gandhi family is given to lead the party. Attacking Congress, he asserted that only Rahul and Priyanka are chosen to take the party forward. Congress Interim Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party for quite a long time now. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Sinking Congress, We Don't Have to do Anything: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

#WATCH | "…(Present situation of Congress) It's not alright at all, there are three people responsible, one of them is Rahul Gandhi who doesn't even hold any designation, and he is calling the shots…," says Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh pic.twitter.com/S7QIei0L29 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

In an interview with RepublicTV, Singh has spilled the beans against the Congress party. He said that the democracy in the party that existed in the era of old leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi now is no more. “Nor it will come back till these three are at the party’s helm.”

Natwar Singh truly believes that the high command of the party is greatly responsible for the crisis-like situation in Punjab Congress. It seems that the Congress high command is not likely to hold any meeting of the Congress Working Committee. The former Union Minister said, “The leaders in high command are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. Only they decide what happens in the party. Yesterday, Ghulam Nabi Azad in his letter requested them to hold a meeting of the CWC. Then why isn’t the Congress president holding a meeting?”