New Delhi: Days after news reports surfaced that members of the European Union Parliament have moved six resolutions on the issues of CAA and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday wrote a letter to EU Parliament President David Maria Sassoli over resolutions.

In the letter, Birla said that as members of Inter-Parliamentary Union, India must respect sovereign processes of fellow legislatures. He also urged the EU Parliament to reconsider its proposed resolution as it can be misused by people with vested interests.

“I understand that the Joint Motion for Resolution has been introduced in the European Parliament on the Citizenship Amendment Act. As members of Inter-Parliamentary Union, we must respect sovereign processes of fellow legislatures,” the letter from LS Speaker Om Birla reads.

However, the LS Speaker in the letter expressed resentment and aid it is not appropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another legislature.

“It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another, a practice that can be misused by vested interests. I would urge you to consider the proposed Resolution in this light, confident that none of us wants to set an unhealthy precedent,” he stated in the latter.

The development comes after 626 of 751 members of the European Union Parliament on January 22 moved six resolutions on the twin issues of CAA and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir. They will debate on the issues in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to reports, the lawmakers in the resolution accused the Indian government of ‘discriminating against, harassing and prosecuting minorities’ and silencing dissenters including human rights groups, civil society members and media critical of the ruling establishment.

However, France, earlier in the day, stated that the contentious CAA is India’s ‘internal political matter.’ France, a founding member of the EU and also a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), backed India’s move on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.