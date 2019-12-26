New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday lashed out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for saying that all the 130 crore Indians are Hindus. “Not right to say all are Hindus. There was a time when everyone was Buddhist in our country. When Hinduism came, we became a Hindu nation. If he means everyone is ours then it’s good.”

This statement has come a day after the Hindutva chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society. The Hindu nationalist party Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh would acknowledge people with nationalistic spirit and a respect for the culture and heritage of India as Hindus, added Mohan Bhagwat.

“The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu…In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society,” noted Bhagwat, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Bhagwat said the RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the RSS members from Telangana, the RSS chief noted that the “Entire society is ours and Sangh aims to build such a united society.” The meeting was part of the three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram.

(With agency inputs)