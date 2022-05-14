New Delhi: A 36-year-old Sub-Inspector allegedly died by suicide after she shot himself with his service revolver at his home in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district. The deceased has been identified as Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna who worked at the Sarpavaram Police Station limits.Also Read - KGF 2: Andhra Pradesh Man Dies While Watching Yash Starrer Magnum Opus

Kakinada Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu said, “In a shocking incident, Sarpavaram Sub-Inspector (SI) named Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna, aged 36, died by shooting himself at his residence in Sarpavaram, Kakinada.”

Police said a suicide note was found near his body. According to police, Gopal Krishna stated that he was not satisfied with his job, news agency ANI reported. Further probe is underway, SP Ravindranath Babu said.

The case has been lodged after Krishna’s wife registered the complaint. “As per the complaint by his wife, we have registered the case. We are investigating the case,” Babu said.