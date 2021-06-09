New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Wednesday came out with a statement slamming the research which claimed that the Covishield vaccine produces more antibodies against coronavirus infection than Covaxin. The company in its statement said that the preliminary research has “a lot of flaws”. It also added that the study has not been peer-reviewed. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Effective Against Beta, Delta Variants of Coronavirus: Study

“A recent comparative report on the evaluation of immunogenicity responses to spike protein after 1st and 2nd dose of Indian manufactured vaccines study had a lot of flaws,” Bharat Biotech said. “It’s not a peer-reviewed publication, nor statistically and scientifically designed study. The study design and conduct reflect an ad hoc analysis, rather than a predetermined hypothesis. Further, the study was not registered on CTRI website, nor approved by CDSCO and SEC,” Bharat Biotech added in its statement. Also Read - Centre Caps Cost of Covid Vaccines in Private Hospitals. Check MRP of Covishield, Covaxin & Sputnik Here

Bharat Biotech also informed that the Phase 3 data of Covaxin’s trial will be published in July and the firm will then apply for full licensure of the Indian vaccine. “It is critical to understand the Phase 3 data will first be submitted to CDSCO, followed by peer-reviewed journals, with a timeline of 3 months for publication, and as communicated earlier, COVAXIN Phase 3 results full trial data will be made public during July,” Bharat Biotech said. Also Read - Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V? Randeep Guleria on What is More Effective

“Once data from the final analysis of phase III studies are available, Bharat Biotech will apply for full licensure for COVAXIN,” it added.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin, who was granted emergency use approval way back in January, has been facing a lot of criticism for delaying the publication of the Phase 3 data.