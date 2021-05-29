New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has busted the reports alleging that the CoWIN platform was creating a digital divide and benefitting dishonest people to get the highly-demanded vaccine against coronavirus. CoWIN, which is the only portal through which one can book a slot to get their jabs, has been receiving a lot of slack due to malfunctions and shortfalls that have kept thousands of citizens waiting for their turn. Also Read - Good News! Not Only On Aayogya Setu, You May Soon be Able To Book Vaccine Slot on Third-Party App

"There've been some unfounded media reports of the CoWIN platform creating a digital divide and allowing unscrupulous elements to hack the system to benefit a few sections of the population. Reports are incorrect & not supported by full information on the matter," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The lack of basic comprehension about the complexity of a vaccination exercise has led to the false labelling of citizens not finding slots on the platform to problems of the platform itself," the ministry clarified.

The statement comes on a day when several media reports claimed that the CoWIN app was failing to prevent recently-recovered COVID-19 patients from booking vaccine slots despite the government’s three-month mandatory hiatus.

Just five days ago, the Union Health Ministry issued fresh guidelines to states and UTs restricting citizens who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to wait for at least three months to take the vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, the single day rise in coronavirus cases today was recorded at 1,73,790, the lowest in last 45 days, taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247. The daily positivity further declined to 8.36 per cent, remaining below 10 per cent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.84 per cent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.89 crore on Saturday under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said. India is the second country after the US to achieve the vaccination landmark of 20 crore.