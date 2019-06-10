New Delhi: Former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday sought to come clean on the issue of her appointment as Andhra Pradesh Governor. Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader denied the reports and said, “The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true.”

By way of explanation, she went on to share what could have led to such reports. She said she had visited Vice-President on demitting office as external affairs minister which was enough to lead to such reports. She tweeted, “I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.”

However, that wasn’t the only reason media went into a tizzy. Earlier, her Cabinet colleague and a minister in the current Cabinet, Dr Harsh Vardhan, had tweeted his congratulations to Swaraj for her elevation as the Andhra Pradesh Governor. He was to delete it soon after. In his tweet, the minister had written, “Congratulations to senior BJP leader & former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj ji on being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.”

Also, local media had been talking about Swaraj’s appointment for days now. A daily quoted sources as saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had decided to replace the present Governor, E S L Narasimhan, and he may not be given any posting as he got the opportunity to serve as Governor for almost a decade.