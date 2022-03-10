Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Latest Update: As the early trends showed a clear victory for the AAP in Punjab, party’s state unit co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the state has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair, and no other party’s pair. He also added that all other parties tried to defame AAP and called Kejriwal Ji a terrorist, but the public proved that he is a ‘shikshak-wadi’.Also Read - Bholath, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting Begins

Raghav Chadha also went on to say that Punjab will not be known as 'Udta Punjab' from now onwards, but 'Uthta Punjab'.

Saying that the credit goes to AAP workers, he said the party didn't see day or night, summer or winter, and continued working for the party. He also stated that the AAP will work for everybody progressively.

“The credit goes to AAP workers, they didn’t see day or night, summer or winter, and continued working for the party. AAP will work for everybody progressively,” Raghav Chadha added.

In the meantime, the AAP’s exultant workers and supporters started celebratiions by dancing and distributing sweets as the party made a clean sweep in Punjab elections with an absolute majority.

Earlier in the day, the celebrations started at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Ministeral’s candidate Bhagwant Mann as AAP crossed halfway mark in Punjab, according to the Election Commission website.

As per the Election Commission of India, AAP is leading on 89 seats at 10:45 AM in the 117 seat Punjab assembly.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai extended greetings to the “people of Punjab for expressing confidence in AAP.”

“We can witness positive trends in Punjab, and we hope the results will also be positive. I thank the people of Punjab for voting for change,” said Rai.

As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party’s maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.