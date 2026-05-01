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Not watermelon, but poison may have killed 4 of Mumbai family; Morphine found in mans body; Investigations underway

Not watermelon, but poison may have killed 4 of Mumbai family; Morphine found in man’s body; Investigations underway

Sources report that morphine was detected in Abdullah Dokadia's body, and investigators are now examining whether the finding points to prior medical intervention, accidental exposure, or something more suspicious.

The deceased family. (File)

New Delhi: A fresh update has emerged in the suspicious death of four members of a family in Mumbai last week. An allegedly infected watermelon was blamed for the deaths. The incident sparked debate about whether a seasonal fruit, which is much more popular during the summer time, could actually take the lives of four people with no survivors. A few blamed the old stock, while some pinned the blame on the poor quality. However, it has been presumed that it was not the watermelon, but a poisonous substance that turned some organs of the victims green, indicating possible poisoning, reports NDTV.

Family of Four Died

Abdullah Dokadia, a 45-year-old local trader who ran a mobile accessories shop, his wife Nasreen, 35, and the children, Zainab, 13, and Ayesha, 16, had dinner with five relatives on Saturday and served pulao. After the relatives left, the family consumed watermelon at around 1 am, and by 5 am, they fell ill, with similar symptoms, vomiting and loose motions, hinting at food poisoning. They died within hours.

Organs Of Victims Turned Green

Meanwhile, the sources say that the forensic examination has suggested poisoning. Initial forensic tests suggest that some organs of the victims, including the brain, heart, and intestines, had turned green, sources told NDTV.

Doctors examining the case have indicated that the symptoms and internal findings do not align with a routine case of food poisoning.

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The Morphine Factor

Sources further report that morphine, a potent painkiller usually administered in controlled medical settings, was detected in Abdullah Dokadia’s body, and investigators are now examining whether the finding points to prior medical intervention, accidental exposure, or something more suspicious.

No Direct Link To Watermelon

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that no direct link to watermelon has been established so far and that conclusions will only be drawn after scientific confirmation. Officials, however, maintain that the final report is awaited.

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